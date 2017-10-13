Kuwait – Continuation of C-17 Logistics Support Services and Equipment

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 13, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait for continuation of C-17 logistics support services and equipment. The estimated cost is $342.6 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on October 12, 2017.



The Government of Kuwait has requested three years (with option for two additional years) of follow-on support of two (2) C-17 aircraft, which includes participation in the Globemaster III Integrated Sustainment Program (GISP), contract logistic support, Class I modifications and kits support, in-country contractor support, alternate mission equipment, major modification and retrofit, software support, aircraft maintenance and technical support, support equipment, personnel training and training equipment, additional spare and repair parts, technical orders and publications, airworthiness certification support, engine spares, engine maintenance and logistics support, inspections support, on-site COMSEC support, Quality Assurance and other U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, and program support.



Required upgrades will include fixed installation satellite antenna, Mode 5, plus installation and sustainment, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Out, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $342.6 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country. Kuwait plays a large role in U.S. efforts to advance stability in the Middle East, providing basing, access, and transit for U.S. forces in the region.



This proposed sale is required to maintain the operational readiness of the Kuwaiti Air Force C-17 aircraft. Kuwait’s current FMS contract supporting its C-17’s will expire in September of 2017. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this support.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be the Boeing Company, Chicago, IL. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



There is an on-going Foreign Military Sale (FMS) case providing C-17 sustainment services. There are currently nine (9) contractors from Boeing Company (aircraft) in-country providing Contractor Engineering Technical Services (CETS) on a continuing basis.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



