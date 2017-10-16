US Forces to Participate in Seoul ADEX 2017

(Source: US Air Force; issued Oct 16, 2017)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii --- The U.S. military will be represented at the 2017 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, or Seoul ADEX 17, at Seoul Airport, South Korea, Oct. 17-22, 2017.



Approximately 200 U.S. personnel will facilitate a cross-section of U.S. military aircraft, which are scheduled for static displays and aerial demonstrations, including the F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, C-130J Hercules, B-1B Lancer, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, U-2 Dragon Lady, RQ-4 Global Hawk and the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A Lightning II. Additional displays will include a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook.



This year's airshow will feature demonstrations from U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; an A-10 assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea and a C-17 with the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Representing the U.S. Air Force will be Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander. O’Shaughnessy commands a total force of 46,000 Airmen serving principally in Japan, Korea, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. The general is scheduled to give remarks as a keynote speaker during the 20th International Aerospace Symposium Oct. 16, at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Hotel, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul.



Support to airshows and other regional events allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, promote standardization and interoperability of equipment and display capabilities critical to the success of military operations. It also serves as an opportunity to strengthen long-standing military-to-military relations between the U.S., South Korea and partner nations.



Seoul ADEX 17 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia, attracting aviation and aerospace professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike. The airshow portion of Seoul ADEX 17 is also a premier industry event showcasing the latest in aviation, aerospace and defense technology. In 2015, Seoul ADEX attracted 386 companies and organizations domestically and internationally from 32 countries.



-ends-

