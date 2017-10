OGMA and the Netherlands Aerospace Center Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

(Source: OGMA; issued Oct 16, 2017)

OGMA and the Netherlands Aerospace Center signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as part of the State Visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.



The main purpose of this MoU is to provide for a cooperative relationship between the two parties regarding research and development projects, and to bring those parties to work together in technical cooperation for the development and improvement of aeronautical maintenance, repair and overhaul technologies.



-ends-