Cubic's GATR Technologies Awarded Contract to Support New Zealand Defence Force

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 16, 2017)

SAN DIEGO --- Cubic Corp. announced that GATR Technologies, a subsidiary which operates within the Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division, was awarded an order worth more than $5 million to provide satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).



Cubic will supply 2.4-meter inflatable satellite antennas with supporting hardware, spares and New Equipment Training (NET) for the NZDF Network Enabled Army (NEA) program. In addition to a multi-year support contract, Cubic will deliver and integrate an iDirect-based, time division multiple access (TDMA) network within the NZDF's existing and future hub infrastructure.



The NEA program improves the NZDF's ability to support deployed land forces by enhancing its battlefield's command and control system, communications and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) sensor systems.



By closely examining how the NZDF communicates across coalition operations, the NEA program works to advance communication capabilities for future deployments in the South Pacific and high-intensity environments.



Cubic was awarded the foreign military sale (FMS) contract for the entirety of the NEA program due to its ability to provide the largest aperture and throughput within the smallest packaged weight and form factor.



