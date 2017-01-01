Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 16, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $15,246,550 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0036) for the integration of the original equipment manufacturer ZPY-8A/N radar into the MQ-8C Fire Scout.



This modification includes the initial radar A-kit installations into the MQ-8C Fire Scout and additional non-recurring engineering.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (54.28 percent); Ozark, Alabama (36.64 percent); San Diego, California (7.48 percent); Edinburgh, United Kingdom (1.57 percent); and Santa Clarita, California (.03 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,345,854 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



