Sukhoi Handed Over Another Batch of SU-34 Frontline Bombers to the Russian Air and Space Forces

(Source: Sukhoi Company; issued Oct 16, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Today the Sukhoi Company handed over the second batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation according to the 2017 State Defense Order.



The aircraft took off from the V.P.Chkalov Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant’s airfield and headed to the place of their deployment.



At the present time the aircraft plant operates with maximum efficiency. The State Contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for supplies of the Su-34s to the Russian Air and Space Forces up to the year 2020 guarantees a stable work load of the plant for the coming years and identifies its long-term development prospects.



Currently, Su-34s operate successfully in the military and demonstrate high performance.



