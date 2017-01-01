Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 16, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $240,195,180 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for the Royal Saudi Air Force airborne warning and control system (AWACS) modernization program phase 1.



This contract provides for AWACS mission computing, navigation and communications upgrades, as well as the next generation in identification, friend or foe enhancement designs.



Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2019.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Saudi Arabian letter of offer and acceptance case funds in the amount of $240,195,180 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-18-C-0003).



