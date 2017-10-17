Croatian – British Defence Talks

(Source: Croatia Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 17, 2017)

The Assistant Defence Minister for Defence Policy Petar Mihatov and the Director of International Security Policy of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom Nick Gurr on 16 October 2017 held security and defence talks aimed at intensifying the co-operation in the two respective domains.



The consultations highlighted the very good bilateral co-operation. The Assistant Minister Mihatov stated the UK armed forces have over the past years become an important partner of the Croatian Armed Forces.



The focus in the talks was placed on enhanced co-operation in maritime security and tighter connection between the Croatian Navy and the Royal Marines.



They also talked the possibilities for exchange of officers aimed at greater interoperability of forces. In the next mid-term period Croatia and the UK are to enhance co-operation through joint defence activities focussed on meeting NATO capability targets.



The two sides discussed the need for NATO command structure's adaptation as a function of the emerging security challenges, as well as the modalities of enhancing NATO-EU co-operation; they also addressed the security and political situation in southeast Europe, stating Croatia's and the UK's support to further enlargement and stabilisation of the region.



The Croatian Assistant Minister also met with Angus Lapsley, the Director of the Foreign Office's Director for Defence, International Security and South-East Europe-



