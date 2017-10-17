Cobham Awarded Contract for KF-X Antenna Suite

Cobham Antenna Systems has been awarded a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) to design and supply the fully conformal antenna suite for the future KF-X, next-generation indigenous multi-role and fighter aircraft.



Cobham Antenna Systems has been a leader in conformal antenna technology since the company’s inception over 50 years ago. This wealth of experience has allowed the company to develop a full suite of conformal antennas for the KF-X platform.



Unlike traditional antennas which stand proud of the skin of a platform, conformal antennas are built into the skin and allow for reduced drag, improved aerodynamics and reduced life-cycle repair costs.



The KF-X conformal antenna suite will offer a full range of Communication, Navigation and Identification (CNI) functionality.



“Cobham is an established market leader in conformal antenna technology and provides platforms with bespoke Communications, Navigations and Identification antennas which deliver high performance and reliability.” David Bulley, Vice President, General Manager of Cobham Antenna Systems said. “The KFX programme is strategically important and this award allows Cobham Antenna Systems to continue to lead the market in the design and supply of airborne antennas and systems for next generation fighter platforms.”





