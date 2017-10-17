F-35 Jet Cleared for Carrier Take-Off, Defence Minister Tells Select Committee

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued October 17, 2017)

The UK's F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) fighters, have been cleared to use the ski-jump fitted to the flight deck of the Royal Navy’s two new carriers after tests at Pax River, in the US. (UK MoD photo)