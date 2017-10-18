China to Build World-Class Armed Forces By Mid-21st Century: Xi

(Source: Xinhua; published Oct 18, 2017)

BEIJING --- Xi Jinping said Wednesday the Communist Party of China (CPC) will strive to fully transform the people's armed forces into world-class military by the mid-21st century.



By the year 2020, mechanization will be basically achieved, with IT application coming a long way and strategic capabilities seeing a big improvement. The modernization of the national defense and armed forces should be basically completed by 2035, Xi said at the opening session of the 19th CPC National Congress.



The CPC will build a powerful and modernized army, navy, air force, rocket force, and strategic support force, develop strong and efficient joint operations commanding institutions for theater commands, and create a modern combat system with distinctive Chinese characteristics, he said.



"A military is built to fight," he said, stressing combat capability as the criterion to meet.



Technology is the core combat capability, he said, adding the people's military will be made more innovative.



The CPC will speed up development of intelligent military, and improve combat capabilities for joint operations based on network information system and the ability to fight under multi-dimensional conditions.



Founded in 1927, the People's Liberation Army now commands about two million service personnel. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC has put forward the goal of building a strong military that follows the Party, fights to win and forges exemplary conduct.



A new military structure has been established with the Central Military Commission exercising overall leadership, the theater commands responsible for military operations, and the services focusing on developing capabilities.



The military has carried out major missions related to the protection of maritime rights, countering terrorism, maintaining stability, disaster rescue and relief, international peacekeeping, escort services in the Gulf of Aden, and humanitarian assistance.



-ends-

