(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 17, 2017)

The US government’s approval of a $2.4 billion F-16 upgrade package for Greece means the country’s 123 in-service Falcons will be standardized on the latest F-16V version. With the attendant operational and logistical advantages. (Twitter photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece for an upgrade of F-16 aircraft to an F-16 Block V configuration. The estimated cost is $2.404 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on October 16, 2017.



The Government of Greece has requested a possible purchase of an upgrade of its existing F-16 fleet to an F-16 Block V configuration which includes up to one hundred twenty-five (125) APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radars (includes two (2) spares); one hundred twenty-three (123) Modular Mission Computers (MMCs); one hundred twenty-three (123) LINK-16 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS) with TACAN and EHSI; one hundred twenty-three (123) LN260 Embedded Global Navigation Systems (EGI)/Inertial Navigation Systems (INS); and one hundred twenty-three (123) Improved Programmable Display Generators (iPDGs).



Also included in the proposed sale are up to one hundred twenty-three (123) APX-126 Advanced Identification Friend or Foe (AIFF) Combined Interrogator Transponders (CIT); one (1) Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); one (1) F-16V Simulator; upgrade to two (2) existing simulators; one (1) Avionics Level Test Station; Secure Communications, cryptographic equipment and navigation equipment; upgrade and integration of the Advanced Self-Protection Integrated Suite (ASPIS) I to ASPIS II on twenty-six (26) F-16s; Ground Support System, systems integration and test; spares and repair parts, support and test equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistical, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $2.404 billion.



This proposed sale will contribute to U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally which is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe. The upgrade of F-16 aircraft to an F-16 Block V configuration will bolster the Hellenic Air Force’s ability to support NATO and remain interoperable with the U.S. and the NATO alliance. It will also help Greece sustain operations in the future, thereby reducing the threat the alliance’s enemies pose to the U.S. and the alliance.



The proposed sale will improve Greece’s capability to meet current and future security threats. Greece will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and execute counter-terrorism operations.



Greece currently employs a mix of F-16s in Block 30, Block 50, Block 52+, and Block 52+ Advanced configurations. Therefore, Greece will have no difficulty absorbing the upgrade of these aircraft from an operation and support standpoint. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin of Fort Worth, TX. There are currently no known offsets. However, Greece typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between Greece and the contractor.



The proposed sale will require the assignment of approximately 3-5 additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Greece.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



New Democracy Asks for Details of Reported F-16 Deal

(Source: Kathimerini English Edition; published Oct 18, 2017)

The conservative opposition on Wednesday urged the left-led government to provide more information about a reported deal to upgrade the F-16 aircraft in Greece’s Air Force.



Reports put the deal – made public during Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s official trip to the United States – at 2.4 billion dollars, although Defense Minister Panos Kammenos later said the price tag will be lower.



In a statement on Wednesday, New Democracy’s shadow defense minister Vassilis Kikilias said that “upgrading the operational capability of Greece’s F-16 fighter jets is an imperative,” adding however that contradictory remarks by government officials over the agreement suggested that the administration had approached the matter in a haphazard manner.



“The government must as soon as possible inform Parliament on all aspects of the deal as the cost of upgrading the aircraft appears to be exorbitant,” Kikilias said.







