GA-ASI Signs MOU with Huneed

(Source: GA‑ASI; issued Oct 18, 2017)

SAN DIEGO/SEOUL –-- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huneed Technologies Co. Ltd. establishing potential areas of future collaboration.



GA-ASI is the leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems. Huneed is a Korean developer and manufacturer of airborne systems, defense communication systems, and commercial IT systems.



GA-ASI and Huneed are looking to identify common areas of technology, manufacturing, and strategic interests. Execution of this MOU positions Huneed to become a key in-country strategic supplier for GA-ASI in Korea.



“Huneed has a long track record of building successful business relationships with its industrial collaborators,” said Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development for GA-ASI. “We are pleased to begin our strategic relationship with Huneed in developing business opportunities in the Republic of Korea.”



“RPA technology is of strategic importance to global security and commerce,” said Eugene Kim, chairman of Huneed. “The opportunity to collaborate with GA-ASI, a leader in the medium-altitude long-endurance RPA market, is a testament to Huneed’s capabilities.”





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.



Founded in 1968, Huneed Technologies is a Korean developer and manufacturer of airborne systems, defense communication systems, and commercial IT systems. Huneed is a key provider of harnesses and electrical panels for airborne systems as well as key tactical wireless communication backbone (Huneed HCTRS) and control systems for the Republic of Korea military, along with an array of other solutions and services.



GA-ASI Announces Collaboration with KAIST'S CR2CENT

(Source: GA‑ASI; issued Oct 18, 2017)

SAN DIEGO/SEOUL --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), one of the world’s leading universities specializing in science and technology.



KAIST is host to CR2CENT, Korea’s Civil RPAS Research Center (CR2CENT), which provides advice and analysis to develop a legal and technological foundation for the safe and timely integration of RPAs into Korean civil airspace.



GA-ASI sees the collaboration with CR2CENT as an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the Korean civil airspace environment and its regulatory structure.



“We recognize the importance of the contributions that institutions like CR2CENT make to aviation,” said Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development for GA-ASI. “We expect that aligning with CR2CENT and KAIST will help advance the ability of RPAS to fly in Korean civil airspace.”



“GA-ASI’s experience and know-how on airspace integration, as well as civil certification, is important to us,” said Dr. Hyunchul Shim, director of CR2CENT. “Our work with the company will set a great example of international collaboration in developing strategies for integrating RPAS in civil airspace.”





