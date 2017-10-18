Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 18, 2017)

Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems, New Orleans, Louisiana, has been awarded a $332,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of up to 255 mobile strike force vehicles and related fielding hardware and field representative services for system de-processing. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 13, 2024.



U.S. Army Contracting Command Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-18-D-0014).



-ends-

