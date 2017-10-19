Korean Air, Boeing Sign MOU for Chinook Helicopter Upgrade

(Source: Yonhap news agency; issued Oct 19, 2017)

SEOUL --- Korean Air Lines Co. has signed a deal to partner with Boeing Co. to cooperate on technology in upgrading the CH-47 Chinook helicopter, the company said Thursday.



The Korean flag carrier and the U.S. aircraft manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the partnership at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2017 being held in Seongnam, just south of the capital city, Korean Air said in a statement.



ADEX, which is held every other year, started on Tuesday and runs until Sunday.



South Korea's Army and Air Force currently operate the American twin-engine, tandem-rotor, heavy-lift helicopter for various missions, including search and rescue operations.



Under the MOU, the two companies are expected to join the bid to upgrade the American-made helicopters operated by the Korean military and to advance to overseas markets to win other upgrade projects, the statement said.



Korean Air, the only airline which runs a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for military aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region, has been involved in MRO projects for 4,300 aircraft belonging to the Korean and U.S. military, it said.



