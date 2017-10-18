Royal Navy May Sacrifice Its Last Amphibious Ships to Pay for Its New Carriers (excerpt)

(Source: The warzone; posted October 18, 2017)

By Joseph Trevithick

The Royal Navy’s two remaining amphibious warfare ships, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, off the coast of Plymouth. They may be retired to free up enough money to pay for the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers. (PH photo)





On Oct. 5, 2017, the BBC reported that First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones, the Royal Navy’s top officer, had assembled a variety of options to cut costs and otherwise shift resources. Among the possible courses of action, which were not mutually exclusive, were trimming the Royal Marines by approximately 1,000 personnel, the retirement of the amphibious ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, and pulling a pair of smaller minehunters and a survey vessel out of action.



“No decisions have yet been made and at this stage,” a Ministry of Defense spokesperson told numerous British media outlets, though they did not deny Jones had put together the list. “Any discussion of the options is pure speculation.”



The fate of Albion and Bulwark, along with the possible cuts to the Royal Marine’s 3 Commando Brigade, have so far drawn the most outcry from critics. The two-ship class of landing platform docks only entered service in the early 2000s and represents the bulk of the Royal Navy’s amphibious capabilities.



Even more galling, Albion just finished a refit worth 90 million Pounds, or almost $120 million at the present exchange rate, in September 2017 that was supposed to extend her service life out to 2030. (end of excerpt)





(ends)

