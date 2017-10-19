U.S. Navy Releases Draft Request For Proposal For Coast Guard Icebreaker Design, Construction

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Oct 19, 2017)

The U.S. Navy, in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) under an Integrated Program Office (IPO), released a draft Request for Proposal (RFP) Oct. 19 for the detail design and construction of a Heavy Polar Icebreaker (HPIB). The draft RFP is for one HPIB, with options for two additional HPIBs.The USCG requires new heavy icebreakers to ensure continued access to both Polar Regions and support the country's economic, commercial, maritime and national security needs.The draft RFP is for comments, questions, and planning purposes and is provided as an advance notice to ease proposal lead time and assist teaming arrangements, if applicable. Responses to the draft RFP are due Dec. 11 and will support release of the RFP early next year. Contract award is planned for fiscal year 2019, subject to appropriations.Release of the draft RFP represents the IPO's latest effort to refine requirements and reduce acquisition costs for the HPIB procurement. Earlier this year the USCG awarded five firm-fixed price contracts for early design studies and analysis and conducted model testing with the National Research Council of Canada and the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division.The contracting agency is the Naval Sea Systems Command. Additional information on the Heavy Polar Icebreaker program can be found at:-ends-