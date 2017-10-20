China Southern to Buy 38 Boeing Jets Worth $5.65 bln (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Oct 20, 2017)

SHANGHAI --- China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. plane maker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.China’s largest airline by passenger numbers has agreed to buy 8 B777-300ER wide body jets and 30 B737-8 narrow bodies, the Chinese firm said in a stock exchange filing.The planes will be delivered between 2019 and 2020 and will be funded through China Southern’s own funds and loans from commercial banks, the company said.The carrier said the deal would help its “two hub” strategy with plans for a presence at a second major airport being built in Beijing as well as its hub in southern Guangzhou. It added this would “boost the firm’s competitiveness in the market”. (end of excerpt)-ends-