Singapore Airlines to Finalise $13.8 billion Boeing Order Next Week (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Oct 20, 2017)

By Jamie Freed

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Airlines Ltd. said on Friday it will finalise an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.The airline said in February it would order 20 777-9 and 19 787-10 widebodies as part of plans to modernise its fleet over the next decade, but the deal is yet to be finalised and placed in Boeing’s order book as a Singapore Airlines order.The deal was viewed as a major blow to Airbus SE as it battles against Boeing in the widebody market. Airbus has lagged Boeing in net orders in the first nine months of the year, with 271 at the end of September versus 498 for its U.S. rival.Lee told CNBC television on Thursday that he hoped an agreement would be signed with Boeing to buy more aircraft for Singapore Airlines during his U.S. visit from Oct. 22 to 26. (end of excerpt)-ends-