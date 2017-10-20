Russian Defence Minister Takes Part in Handing Over Six MiG-29 Fighters to Serbia

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 20, 2017)

Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu took part in handing over six MiG-29 fighters to Serbia as military-technical support provided upon decision of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



The ceremony took place at the Batajnica military airfield. Military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of liberation of Belgrade from the Nazi invaders took place there as well.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu received six daggers decorated with tail numbers of handed over aircraft from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as a gratitude for country’s defence capability strengthening.



The fighters arrived in Serbia from Russia in early October.



Over 2,200 troops and more than 150 pieces of military hardware were involved in the demonstration actions of the Serbian Armed Forces.



Performance by the Swifts Russian aerobatic group culminated in the event.



