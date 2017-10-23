Airbus Defense & Space Awarded IAI New Contract to Supply ELM 2022 Maritime Patrol Radar for the Canadian Fixed Wing SAR Project

(Source: Israel Aerospace Iindustries; issued Oct 23, 2017)

Israel Aerospace industries (IAI) was recently awarded a new contract by Airbus Defense & Space to supply 16 ELM-2022A maritime patrol radars. The Government of Canada is purchasing 16 C295 MSA aircraft from Airbus Defense equipped with advanced sensor systems to support Canada's Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.



The key surveillance sensor to be installed on board the C295 MSA is the innovative ELM-2022 radar system developed by ELTA Systems Ltd., a group and subsidiary of IAI (IAI/ELTA). The ELM-2022 is multi-mode radar for detection, localization, classification, and tracking of targets over water and land in all weather conditions, day and night. It will assist in all aspects of the Canadian SAR missions.



With world-class performance, the ELM-2022 provides detection, tracking, classification and identification of maritime vessels in high sea states and low visibility conditions. The Radar provides 360° azimuth and sector mode operation from an antenna located under the fuselage. ELM-2022 incorporates advanced technology and features derived from extensive operational experience and. It provides a cost-effective force-multiplier solution for operational missions in the maritime theater, such as maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol, maritime law enforcement and fishery patrol, Air-to-Air surveillance, Air-to-Ground (SAR and GMTI) intelligence, and reconnaissance and Surveillance (ISR) Missions. Modular hardware, flexible interfaces and antenna design enable the ELM-2022 radars to be installed on a wide range of fixed-wing and rotary-wing, manned and unmanned aircraft.



To date, more than 250 ELM-2022 Maritime Patrol Radars have been sold to customers worldwide in more than 25 countries. This is the eighth project done with Airbus Defense on maritime patrol radars.



The ELM-2022 is probably the most effective maritime surveillance radar in its class for SAR missions We are very proud to join hands with Airbus Defense & Space in this project and many others, as the number of the SAR radar operators continues to grow and accrue operational experience; IAI/ELTA continues to add new modes of operation including iceberg monitoring and advanced classification modes. This process enables SAR operators worldwide to benefit from the cumulative experience obtained by the large operator base and most importantly one that ultimately translates into lives saved.



IAI/ELTA's family of X-Band multimode airborne maritime surveillance radars was designed for different airborne platforms. It includes the ELM-2022A (Aircraft), ELM-2022H (Helicopter), ELM-2022U (UAV), ELM- 2022ES AESA radar and the ELM-2022ML a lightweight airborne maritime surveillance radar.



