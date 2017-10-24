HAL Hands Over the 50th Raw Material Phase Engine of Su-30MKI to IAF

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Oct 24, 2017)

BENGALURU --- The 50th AL31FP engine, manufactured from raw materials by Sukhoi Engine Division of HAL (Koraput) has been handed over to IAF in Delhi yesterday as part of celebrations of 70th year of India Russia diplomatic relationship.



“The AL31FP engine powers Su-30 MKI and is manufactured from raw material stage. All the components, including heavy forgings are manufactured at HAL”, said Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL. He handed over the documents related to the 50th Raw Material Phase Engine of Su-30MKI to Air Marshal S.B. Deo, VCAS.



A Coffee Table Book was also released on this occasion by Mr. A. K. Gupta, Secretary (DP) to commemorate 70 years of cooperation between HAL and Russian companies to protect the Indian sky. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Gupta pointed out the whole-hearted support India has been receiving for the Russian platforms and said such a support is important in strengthening the bilateral ties.



-- HAL Koraput:

The engine division is ensconced in the valleys of Koraput region in Orissa. It was set up to manufacture turbojet engines for the MiG 21FL. The first assignment taken up by the Division was to manufacture R11-F2 turbojet engine for MiG 21FL aircraft. Subsequently, the Division took up manufacturing of R11 series engines of MiG 21FL and MiG 21M aircraft, R25 series engines of MiG 21BIS aircraft,



R29B engines for MiG27M aircraft and RD33 series engines for MiG29 aircraft. The Division is currently engaged in the overhaul of R25, R29B and RD33 engines. In 2004 the Sukhoi Engine Division was established and it has started manufacturing and subsequently overhauling of AL31FP engines for SU30MKI aircraft. Till date the Division has manufactured nearly 1675 engines and overhauled 7730 engines, which includes R11, R25, R29B, RD33 and AL31FP engines.



-- AL31FP Engine:

It is a twin spool, axial flow, low bypass turbo fan engine incorporating After Burner System, variable area Jet Nozzle with thrust vectoring, air-to-air heat exchanger, anti-surge system. A specific feature of AL-31FP is an axi-symmetric vectoring nozzle with a thrust vector angle of ±15° in the vertical plane providing super maneuverability of the aircraft. The vectoring nozzle control is integrated with the engine control system. The AL-31FP engines ensure stable operation in all available evolutions of the aircraft in super maneuverability modes. Till date 357 engines are manufactured which includes engines of phase I to phase V.



