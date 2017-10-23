In the Air, Again

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Oct 23, 2017)

Yesterday (Sunday) the “Peten” (AH-64A Apache) helicopter division gradually returned to operational fitness, after being grounded for two months following the helicopter accident in which Maj. David Zohar was killed and Lt. On was severely wounded.



The division’s gradual return to flight was performed yesterday, following the execution of the recommendations specified in the accident investigation’s medial report. Yesterday, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, IAF Commander, arrived at the “Magic Touch” Squadron, which operates the “Peten” and participated in the division’s first training day.



Apache helicopters hold a significant role in the IAF’s routine operational activity. The IAF operates two Apache helicopter models – “Peten” and “Saraf” (AH-64D Apache Longbow). The Apache is a two-seat attack helicopter designated for day and night combat, particularly against ground targets.



The first two Apache helicopters landed in Israel in September, 1990. The first IAF Apache squadron was opened in Ramon AFB the following day and the helicopter received the Hebrew name: “Peten”. The Apache helicopter’s first operational mission in the IAF was performed on October 24, 1990, about a month and a half after the inauguration of the squadron. The helicopters attacked a terror target in Lebanon.



Since their integration in the IAF, the Apaches have performed precise attacks against terror targets and routine security missions.



