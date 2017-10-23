US Coast Guard Receives Its Final Leonardo HC-27J

(Source: US Coast Guard; issued Oct 23, 2017)

The 14th and final HC-27J Spartan medium range surveillance aircraft has been delivered to the US Coast Guard. (USCG photo)

The HC-27J Asset Project Office (APO) in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, took custody of the Coast Guard’s 14th and final C-27J, CGNR 2705, Spartan medium range surveillance aircraft Oct. 19. All of the service’s C-27Js have now undergone regeneration from storage.



In 2013, Congress directed the U.S. Air Force to transfer 14 C-27Js to the Coast Guard. Thirteen Spartans, including CGNR 2705, underwent a regeneration process involving inspection, verification and repair completed by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The APO also received a C-27J that underwent other work to prepare it for operations from vendor storage.



“The entrance of the 2705 into APO custody marks a significant program milestone and is a testament to the extraordinary professionalism and dedication of the APO and Team Spartan,” said Capt. Eric Storch, commanding officer of the HC-27J APO. “While there remains a considerable amount of work ahead to missionize the Spartan fleet, the HC-27J will prove to be a capable and reliable platform for decades to come.”



The Coast Guard is working with the Naval Air Systems Command to develop a missionization package for the aircraft, which will use Minotaur mission system architecture to incorporate the sensors; radar; and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment used to conduct Coast Guard missions. The first C-27J was delivered to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Sept. 28 to begin the mission system integration process.



Of the Coast Guard’s remaining 13 C-27Js, seven are stationed at the HC-27J APO in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Five are primarily used for training curriculum and maintenance procedure development, and two are undergoing regularly scheduled long-term maintenance. Six aircraft operate out of Air Station Sacramento, California.



The C-27Js will be instrumental in helping the Coast Guard fulfill its maritime patrol, drug and migrant interdiction, disaster response and search and rescue missions more effectively.



