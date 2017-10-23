Russian Helicopters and the Helicopter Center of the Mexican Ministry of Defense Continue Cooperation

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Oct 23, 2017)

Russian Helicopters has offered to upgrade the Mil Mi-17 and Mi-171V medium helicopters operated by the Mexican navy, which it plans to use as a hub to better penetrate the Central American market. (RusHelo photo)

MEXICO CITY --- Ahead of the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov's working visit to Mexico, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) Andrey Boginsky attended the Helicopter Center of the Ministry of National Defense. The representatives of the center have commended the high quality of the major repairs to Mi-17 helicopters conducted at the Novosibirsk aircraft repair plant.



The holding conducted major repairs to 19 Mi-17/Mi-17-1V helicopters of the Mexican Air Force in 2014-2015. According to the contract, the [airframe], all the systems and aggregates of the Mexican helicopters, including the engines, the main gearbox and the auxiliary power unit, were repaired at the NARP. All aggregates and components passed life expectancy and not serviceable were replaced. Rotor and anti-torque rotor blades of the helicopters were replaced.



Now the repaired machines successfully fulfill most difficult tasks for the benefit of the Mexican National Defense Ministry, including putting out fires and saving people's lives during emergencies Besides, the holding company have conducted training of 20 aviation experts on the programs of exploitation of helicopters and engines, avionics and radio-electronic equipment of Mi-17 helicopters.



"In connection with the passed life expectancy we submitted a proposal for the technical assistance with the exploitation of these machines to the Mexican party. Currently the holding company is expecting the response to the draft contract proposed for consideration from the Mexican military department. We plan to discuss these and other issues of our interaction additionally on Monday in the course of the meeting of the Russian Minister of Industry and Defense Denis Manturov and the Mexican Minister of National Defense General Salvador Sepeda", the CEO of the Russian Helicopters Holding Company Andrey Boginsky claimed.





JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is one of the world leaders in helicopter industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia. The holding company was established in 2007. The head office is located in Moscow. In 2016, the revenue of Russian Helicopters under IFRS amounted to RUB 214.3 billion, its shipments totaled to 189 helicopters.



(ends)



Rostec to Distribute Ansat in Mexico

(Source: Rostec; issued Oct 23, 2017)

State Corporation Rostec, its subsidiary holding Russian Helicopters and the Mexican company Craft Avia Center have negotiated the project for the sale and servicing of Ansat helicopters on the Mexican market.



Craft Avia Center has applied to the country's aviation authorities for validation of Ansat's Russian flight certification. The Mexican company has also begun the construction of a service center and a showroom for the sale of the helicopters.



The meeting was held ahead of the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov's working visit to Mexico. The negotiations on the distribution of Ansats in Mexico were held by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of State Corporation Rostec Dmitry Lelikov, the CEO of Russian Helicopters Holding Company Andrey Boginsky and the CEO of Craft Avia Center José de Vicente. They discussed the issues of the potential demand for Russian civilian helicopters on the Mexican market, as well as the process of obtaining the Mexican certificate for the Ansat helicopter.



"The Craft Avia Center company invited us to be the distributor of Ansat helicopters on the Mexican market. We have already prepared and directed a commercial offering to supply a machine which will be used as a demonstration for potential customers. Now our offer is being considered by the other party, and we hope to soon be able to sign the contract," said the CEO of the Russian Helicopters Holding Company Andrey Boginsky.



"At the present time, Craft Avia Center has already begun the construction of a site that will house a 4,000-square-kilometer maintenance and repair center for Ansat helicopters, as well as a showroom for demonstrations of the helicopters and the sale of services for responsible storage. It is also intended that this center will be certified," – said the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of State Corporation Rostec Dmitry Lelikov.



The Russian fleet of helicopters in Mexico currently includes about 50 machines of the Mi-8/17 aircraft family, as well as two Mi-26 helicopters.





JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is one of the world leaders in helicopter industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia. The holding company was established in 2007. The head office is located in Moscow. In 2016, the revenue of Russian Helicopters under IFRS amounted to RUB 214.3 billion, its shipments totaled to 189 helicopters.



-ends-

