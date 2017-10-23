Ship Carrying USS McCain Diverts to Subic Bay (excerpt)

(Source: Maritime Executive; posted Oct 23, 2017)

The U.S. Navy has rerouted the heavy lift ship Treasure to the Philippines after discovering that her cargo, the damaged destroyer USS John S. McCain, has developed a four-inch hull crack. AIS data showed the Treasure anchored in Subic Bay on Monday morning, just off the docks of HHIC, the largest shipyard in the Philippines.7th Fleet confirmed to USNI News that the McCain has developed a new crack, located amidships on the starboard side, and said that it was discovered while under way. This additional hull damage – combined with heavy weather from Typhoon Lan, which has just made landfall in Japan – forced Treasure to divert to Subic Bay. Salvors will examine the crack and determine if additional repairs are required before the journey resumes.“MV Treasure had already slowed because of the storm, and pulling in allows inspection of the small crack while the weather improves," 7th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Clay Doss told USNI. (end of excerpt)-ends-