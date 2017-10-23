Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 23, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $462,055,855 modification (P00037) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0018 for 12 months of maintenance and repair support of fielded Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system units.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army); and aviation procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $92,961,799 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

