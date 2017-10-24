The President Signed a Bill Increasing Defense Spending

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 24, 2017)

On Monday 23rd October, President Andrzej Duda approved a bill that gradually raises defence spending: “It is necessary to increase Poland’s' defence budget as more money is needed for the army's modernisation and transformation as well as increasing its headcount,” said the President.



President Duda recalled his meeting with the Prime Minister and Ministers in the Belvedere before the NATO summit in 2016 and stressed that Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and her government also saw the necessity of raising the defence budget.



In 2018 and 2019, Poland will spend at least 2 percent of its GDP on defence, and the level will start to grow afterwards, from 2.1 percent of GDP in 2020 to the ultimate level of 2.5 percent by 2030. It will be calculated with reference to GDP in the current year, in line with NATO practice.



Previously, the spending was determined on the basis of the previous year's GDP. Despite remaining at 2 percent throughout 2018 and 2019, "the budget will increase in real terms thanks to the calculation methodology" – stressed Pawel Soloch.



