PM Netanyahu Welcomes Signing of Germany-Israel MOU on the Acquisition of Submarines

(Source: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office; issued Oct. 23, 2017)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Germany and the State of Israel on the acquisition of submarines.



The MOU is strategically important to the security of Israel. Its signing reflects the commitment of Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel to the security of Israel and the deep cooperation between the two countries.



Prime Minister Netanyahu expresses his deep appreciation to Chancellor Merkel, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.



-ends-

