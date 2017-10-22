Pakistan to Acquire Turkish-made ATAK Helicopter

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published Oct 22, 2017)

ISTANBUL --- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi examined the T129 ATAK Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopter, which has an important place in Turkey's exports in defense industries, and participated in a test flight yesterday.



Indicating that the ATAK is a very impressive helicopter, Abbasi said contract talks are continuing at full speed, expressing Pakistan's desire to acquire the helicopter and add it to the Pakistan Army forces as soon as possible.



Currently in Istanbul for the ninth summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Abbasi and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) General Manager Temel Kotil at the Atatürk International Airport's General Aviation Terminal Apron where Abbasi received information from test pilots about the ATAK helicopter.



Abbasi, also a pilot himself, performed the test flight in the ATAK along with a test pilot for about half an hour.



Speaking to journalists after the flight, Abbasi said that it went very well.



Noting that the ATAK is a very impressive helicopter, Abbasi thanked the TAI general manager and his team, as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



"As a pilot, I can say this is the best and most effective attack helicopter in the world. The Pakistani Armed Forces tested this helicopter for four years in all possible conditions and to the finest detail and found it to be the number-one choice and the most successful in technical terms," Abbasi said.



"At this point, our contract talks continue at full speed. Everything is moving ahead positively. Hopefully, we will purchase this helicopter and bring it into the inventory of the Pakistan Armed Forces as soon as possible."



TAI General Manager Kotil thanked Abbasi for liking the helicopter, adding that the helicopter, which protects Turkey, will continue to protect Pakistan if things go smoothly.



