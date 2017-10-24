Orbital ATK Awarded $24 Million Contract from Lockheed Martin for F-35 Composite Structures

(Source: Orbital ATK; issued Oct 24, 2017)

DULLES, Va. --- Orbital ATK announced today it has received an initial $24 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce additional composite components for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Under the terms of the three-year contract, Orbital ATK will produce bullnose and blade seals at its facility in Clearfield, Utah. Orbital ATK currently produces upper and lower wing skins, engine nacelles and access covers for the F-35.



The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations, advanced sustainment and lower operational and support costs.



“Orbital ATK excels at providing advanced composite structures that require robust manufacturing processes to affordably fit our customer’s needs,” said Steve Earl, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK’s Aerospace Structures Division. “We are pleased Lockheed Martin is entrusting us with additional work on the most advanced combat aircraft in the world – the F-35 Lightning II.”





Orbital ATK is a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The company designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation systems for customers around the world, both as a prime contractor and merchant supplier. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 13,000 people across the U.S. and in several international locations.



