IAI Supplies Air Defense Radar System to European Customer, Integrates with NATO Air Defense Command & Control

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Oct 24, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully supplied an advanced 3D air surveillance and defense radar system manufactured by ELTA Systems Ltd., a Group and Subsidiary of IAI (IAI/ELTA) to a European NATO member country.



The contract includes several mobile 3D Air Defense Radars, which were integrated within the national and NATO air and missile defense system. The highly-mobile and maneuverable Radar provides close-to-the-force air defense support while detecting a wide variety of airborne platforms, including low altitude high-speed fighter aircraft, hovering helicopters, UAVs and low speed ultra-lights aircraft.



The radar provides accurate range, azimuth and elevation angle measurements for each target.



"We are pleased to continue expanding our sales in Europe, especially with prestigious NATO customers," Nissim Hadas, IAI Executive VP & ELTA President explained: "This further confirms our capability and compatibility with the most modern air defense systems within the elite cadre of NATO operators ".



-ends-

