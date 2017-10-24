Colombia Interested in Pairing Tader Radar with Anti-Air Missiles

BOGOTA --- The Colombian Air Force has expressed an interest in integrating anti-air missiles with its TADER radar system. The TADER is a 3D pulsed-Doppler X-ray primary radar mounted on a tactical truck designed for aerial surveillance and anti-aircraft defense missions.



The system also includes a secondary Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system. The first TADER was delivered to the Colombian Air Force by prime contractor CODALTEC in March 2017.



The radar forms part of the national airspace defense system called Sistema de Defesa Aerea Nacional (SISDAN). The next phase of the project will be to add a defense element to the surveillance component. Bids to provide missiles are expected from companies in Germany, France, Spain, Israel, and South Korea.



Few details about requirements have been released. However, offsets and technology sharing will be a major component. Colombia will likely ask that at least some of the missiles be manufactured in-country.



Israeli-firm Rafael is believed to be a favorite to win the award. However, Colombia has also reportedly demonstrated its air surveillance systems to South Korean officials as part of possible negotiations over future purchases between the two nations.



Colombia has been actively upgrading its air defense capabilities over the past few months. These efforts include upgrades to aircraft, additional aircraft purchases, and the addition of surface to air missile (SAM) capabilities.



