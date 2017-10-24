Russia and Philippines Sign Military-Technical Agreement

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 24, 2017)

Governments of Russia and the Philippines have signed agreement on military and technical cooperation.



The document was signed by the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and the head of the defence department of the Philippines Delfin Lorenzana.



The agreement was signed in Clark. Clark is hosting the IV session of the ASEAN Defence Ministers and ADMM-Plus.



The parties also have signed a contract on supplying RPG-7V grenade launchers and ammunition to Philippines.



It was signed by Alexander Mikheev, Director General of JSC Rosoboronexport, and Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary of National Defence of the Philippines.



-ends-

