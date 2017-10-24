F-35A Pilots Report Five More Hypoxia-Like Episodes (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week; posted Oct 24, 2017)

By Lara Seligman

U.S. Air Force F-35s at Luke AFB, Arizona, are back in the skies after a spate of so-called physiological episodes (PEs) caused the service to ground the aircraft this summer, but the troubling events have continued across the service’s F-35 fleet, with pilots reporting tingling fingers and other symptoms that indicate hypoxia five separate times since flights resumed at Luke.These incidents reflect a significant spike in PEs recorded on the F-35A in the past few months. From 2006-2016 the type saw just 10 PEs; in 2017 so far, the F-35 Joint Program Office has recorded another 10, doubling the overall number reported. Five of those 10 took place between May 2 and June 8 at Luke, and caused the Air Force to temporarily ground the F-35s at that base.Since Luke F-35s resumed flying, pilots there have reported three additional PEs, according to Col. Ben Bishop, commander of the 56th Operations Group and an F-35 pilot. The symptoms were milder than in the initial five events, and in each instance the pilots were able to safely recover the aircraft, he told Aviation Week in an Oct. 23 interview.The rate of PEs in the F-35A is significantly higher than in the other F-35 variants. Overall from 2006-2017, the JPO recorded 29 PEs across all variants of the F-35: 20 in the F-35A; four in the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B; and five in the U.S. Navy F-35C.After months of investigating, the team looking into the F-35A PEs has yet to find one root cause of the problem. The team still is not sure whether the incidents indicate true hypoxia—a lack of oxygen in the blood—or any number of similar physiological states, for instance hypercapnia (high levels of carbon dioxide in the blood, sometimes caused by hyperventilation), histotoxic hypoxia (the presence of a toxin), decompression sickness, or even simply dehydration, lack of sleep, or nervousness.But although the incidents continue to occur at Luke and elsewhere, the team is at least narrowing down the problem. (end of excerpt)-ends-