Singapore and US Look Forward to Advancing Regional Maritime Cooperation

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Oct 26, 2017)

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen met United States (US) Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer in Washington D.C. yesterday. Dr Ng is in Washington D.C. from 25 to 26 October 2017 as part of the Singapore delegation for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit.



During the meeting with Secretary Spencer, both parties reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Republic of Singapore Navy and the US Navy (USN), as well as between the Singapore Army and US Marine Corps. Secretary Spencer thanked the Singapore Armed Forces for its assistance in the recovery efforts following the collision involving the USS John S McCain. Dr Ng and Secretary Spencer noted the importance of the US' continued leadership in the Asia-Pacific as a force for peace and stability.



Secretary Spencer underscored that the US' enhanced presence and increased engagement of partners in the region were key priorities for the Department of the Navy. They also discussed ways that Singapore, as ASEAN Chair in 2018, could support ASEAN-US cooperation in maritime security and counter-terrorism.



Singapore and the US share excellent and long-standing defence ties, which were reaffirmed with the 2015 enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement. In addition to high-level bilateral interactions and exchanges, the Singapore and US militaries train together regularly, and participate in joint military exercises. Singapore and the US also work together in international operations such as those to counter piracy in the Gulf of Aden.



