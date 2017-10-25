US Military Chiefs Warn of 'Damaging' Cuts to Royal Marines

(Source: British Forces News; issued Oct 25, 2017)

Cuts to the Royal Marines could be very "damaging" according to senior US military officers.



Colonel Dan Sullivan warned that the relationship between the US Marine Corps (USMC) and its British counterpart would change if the proposed cut of 1,000 Royal Marines and UK's two amphibious assault ships are lost.



During a visit to London to attend a conference on the impact of technology on defence, The Times reporting him saying: “My message is to articulate how important having that capability in our partner is, and how damaging I think it would be if our most important coalition partner potentially takes the hits that are projected right now.”



Lieutenant-General Jerry Harris of the US Air Force said he was also opposed to the Royal Marines being reduced, but providing the defence budget was not squeezed, the United States would respect Britain's decision.



Speaking to The Times, General Harris said: "We are worried about the talk of any reductions but, again, internally each country has to look at the risks they have and make the decisions they need to make."



He added: "Having that war fighting capability is expensive but more expensive is losing the next fight... I think we could do better by spending a little more on our defence."



The Royal Marines have expressed their dismay over potentially decreasing their branch. However, British military chiefs are faced with the challenge of filling a funding hole amounting to £20-£30 billion over the next 10 years.



With calls to increase money dedicated to armed forces in the autumn statement, other options to ease spending include losing HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion, cutting the size of the army from 82,000 to 65,000 and easing up on buying fast jets.



Colonel Sullivan works at the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory in Virginia, which looks at current and future possibilities, he said to The Times: “From a military standpoint as the UK continues to diminish and as the Royal Marines in particular take a hit, I think that our view of what we will be able to do together in the future changes.”



He described any reduction to the Royal Marine as "a real blow" as their unique capabilities remain relevant today, adding “If you want to be decisive you have to be able to project power ashore at some point.”



Defence Secretary: Retiring UK's Amphibious Capabilities Early is Just 'Speculation'

(Source: British Forces News; issued Oct 25, 2017)

The Defence Secretary has denied there that are plans in place to scrap the UK’s amphibious capability as part of efficiency savings.



His remarks during the Defence Select Committee meeting follow press speculation that HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark could be sold off to help balance the MoD’s books.



During today’s proceedings, Sir Michael Fallon faced tough questioning from his peers. With quite a heated exchange taking place between members of the Defence Committee and the Defence Secretary over the future of the UK’s amphibious capability.



The committee seemed deeply concerned about rumours in the press that the MoD is planning to get rid of HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark early, as part of efficiency savings.



These two assault ships allow troops to conduct beach landings, something that the new aircraft carriers cannot.



Conservative MP Johnny Mercer described the ships as one of the “most vital” defence options the UK has at its disposal, as well as the “most capable”.



Johnny Mercer MP went on to say the amphibious capabilities are: "So important to this nation, not only over the past 20-30 years, but in fact the past 10-15 years, and only this summer doing humanitarian operations. I do worry that it is not going to have the emphasis placed on it as much as it should do.”



Sir Michael Fallon refuted claims of retiring the ships early: “In the 2015 review, we made it clear that Bulwark would enter a period of low readiness from last month. And Albion would take over the role, so we are not anyway planning to deploy them both together.



"The Queen Elizabeth Carriers will be able to carry more personnel than those ships, they will have larger armouries and they will be able to carry more helicopters. So it will actually give us better literal capabilities than we have at the moment with Albion and Bulwark."



Committee Chair Julian Lewis disagreed with Sir Michael as there was no way an aircraft carrier could ever substitute Albion and Bulwark, and the stealthy beach landings that those ships facilitate.



The Defence Secretary was later asked about the defence budget, and why it remains at 2% of GDP while other high spending departments such as the NHS and welfare have more money.



In response Sir Michael described the 2% as a minimum floor, calling himself as “ambitious” with defence.



"We believe that the expenditure plan that we’ve set out is sufficient to meet the objectives set out in the strategic defence review that we set back in 2015." He said.



Adding we have a “Growing budget and on my watch it will continue to grow.”



The session was held against the backdrop of an ongoing national security review, which is being carried out in response to the changing intensifying threat from Russia, terror attacks and in response to fallout from the Brexit vote.



