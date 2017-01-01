Lockheed Martin Introduces Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Oct. 25, 2017)

MARIETTA, Ga. --- Lockheed Martin is introducing a series of post-production enhancements for the C-130 Hercules known as Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions.



Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions improve the C-130's existing operational capabilities, reduce operating costs, improve availability and can be installed by C-130 operators, Lockheed Martin teams, or at one of 17 global Lockheed Martin-certified Hercules Service Centers. Lockheed Martin has joined with industry partners to develop products and services for legacy C-130 or C-130J Super Hercules models.



"As the C-130's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Lockheed Martin has a commitment to support the worldwide C-130 fleet at all phases of its operation," said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin. "With our OEM knowledge and strong industry partnerships, we know these Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions offer C-130 operators relevant solutions that both enhance and expand the capability of their Hercules fleets."



Lockheed Martin's C-130 Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions offerings include:

- Ice Shield Kit

- APU Exhaust Duct Kit

- ECHS Lock Tester

- ECHS Lock Tester Calibration Kit

- Flight Control Booster Actuator Upgrade

- APU Electrical Connector/Harness

- Lower Fuselage Protection System

- Microvanes

- Paratroop Door – Square Window Kit

- Flush Toilet Modification Kit

- Wing Fillet Panel Replacement Kit

- Engine Water Wash Hose Upgrade

- Smoke Detector

- Support Services including:

* Support Equipment Validation

* Diagnostic Site Visit

* R&M Analytics





