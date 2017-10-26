Netherlands Delivers Final Six F-16s to Jordan

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Oct 26, 2017)

The Netherlands have delivered the final six of 15 surplus F-16 fighters it has sold to Jordan. The aircraft flew out yesterday. (Twitter photo)

THE HAGUE --- The sale of fifteen surplus F-16 fighter aircraft to Jordan will generate revenues of over 76 million euros for the Netherlands Ministry of Defense. The government is in agreement with the final export, Foreign Trade Minister Lilianne Ploumen told the Lower House of the Dutch Parliament.



The six final F-16s took off from the Netherlands yesterday, Oct. 25, to fly to Jordan. The aircraft have gone through the MLU upgrade, and are equivalent in capabilities to Block 50 aircraft.



The agreement in principle for the sale of surplus combat aircraft was reached in 2013. It was also reported to Parliament at the time.



In the past, the Arab country has taken over many of the military assets of the Ministry of Defense.



Dutch F-16s operated from 2014 to 2016 against the terrorist group IS in East Syria and Iraq from a base in Jordan. That should happen again with four F-16s from January 2018.

