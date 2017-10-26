Kongsberg Contract with Lithuania for NASAMS Air Defence System Worth 109M Euro

(Source: Kongsberg; issued Oct 26, 2017)

Kongsberg has today signed a contract worth 109 MEURO (approx. 1.000 MNOK) with the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania to supply a NASAMS air defence system.



Lithuania announced 21 October 2016 an agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence on procurement of NASAMS components; today’s contract includes new additional equipment, training and integrated logistics support package, as well as refurbishment and integration of government supplied components for a complete NASAMS system.



“We are pleased that the Lithuanian Armed Forces has chosen NASAMS. NASAMS, produced by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is the most sold air defence system in NATO in recent years, and will be the backbone air defence system for many nations in decades to come,” says Eirik Lie, President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



