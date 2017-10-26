Britain Mulls Warships Sale As Military Cuts Deepen (excerpt)

(Source: The Times; published Oct 26 2017)

By Deborah Haynes

Britain is considering selling frontline warships and has axed two mine-hunting vessels amid a funding crisis.Military chiefs met yesterday to discuss a new round of cuts as they grapple with a gap in funding of £20 billion to £30 billion over the next decade.Officials are reported to have discreetly advised the navies of Brazil and Chile that up to five frigates and the Royal Navy’s only two amphibious assault ships could be put up for sale. Two out of a 13-strong fleet of frigates could become available for sale as early as next year, with a further three by 2023, according to Jane’s Navy International, a specialist publication.It can be revealed that HMS Atherstone and HMS Quorn, two of the navy’s 15 mine-hunters, were scrapped last month instead of undergoing a series of planned upgrades.The Type 23 frigates, armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and with a crew of 185 sailors, are used to track Russian submarines and will play a key role in protecting the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers.Such a sell-off would mean a reduction in the surface fleet because a new generation of frigates to replace the Duke-class vessels will not come on line until the middle of 2020.The Ministry of Defence denied any “engagement” with Brazil or Chile and insisted that the total number of frigates would not be allowed to fall below 13. “This is simply not true — early sale of Type 23s without a replacement in place categorically won’t happen,” an MoD source said.However, insiders told The Times that options are being considered to dispose of up to three frigates. The cost of keeping them running was a factor in the idea of an early sale, one military officer said, adding: “Some have been laid up in order to be disposed.” (end of excerpt)-ends-