Flying Demonstration of TAI’s T129 ATAK for the First Time In Dubai

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.; issued Oct 27, 2017)

ANKARA, Turkey --- Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) is pleased to announce the display of its products in Dubai Airshow between November 12-16th, 2017. The 15th edition of Dubai Airshow, TAI will be showing model of Turkish Fighter (TF). During the Airshow, our company will be performing flying demonstrations.



For the first time in Dubai, T129 ATAK will be showing its performance, where the visitors of the Dubai Airshow will have the chance to observe the manoeuvrability and agility of the aircraft, through extensive flight demonstrations.



T129 ATAK will be performing on the first three days of exhibition. In addition, static display will be covering ANKA-S, HÜRKUŞ and T625 helicopter. President & CEO of TAI, Mr. Temel Kotil, is expected to attend the Airshow on 12th of November 2017. For watching the flying display T129 ATAK, there will be a reception on November 12th, 2017 at 15:00.



ATAK



The T129 ATAK Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopter, an optimization masterpiece developed to meet and exceed the specific harsh requirements of the Turkish Armed Forces has proven its worth as a superior alternative in its class.



Having successfully satisfied the Turkish Army, there is now a really strong international interest on the T129 ATAK. Until now, the T129 ATAK has been successfully deployed for several tests and demonstrations in various locations of the world including Turkey, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Bahrain and the United Kingdom.



As of October 2017, 24 Helicopters, of the contracted 59, are delivered to Turkish Armed Forces within the scope of the Turkish ATAK Program and they are actively participating in peacekeeping operations.



ANKA

ANKA, advanced Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class Unmanned Aerial System, performs day and night, all-weather reconnaissance, target detection/identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads, featuring autonomous flight capabil¬ity including Automatic Take-off and Landing.



HÜRKUŞ

Hürkuş is designed as a Light Attack Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft in addition to its main role of Flight Training. Although the main role of this aircraft is to provide basic flight training, it also proposes low cost and high accuracy solutions to Light Attack/Armed Reconnaissance missions.



Electronic Warfare Systems are integrated to Hürkuş-C against ground based air defence threats. Self–sealing integral fuel tanks are provided together with armours which are installed in critical areas of aircraft.



T625

The helicopter incorporates several new technology features to provide the highest levels of safety and operational benefits for operators. Within the scope of the program, critical systems such as transmission, rotor and landing gear as well as aerostructures and avionics systems are designed from scratch. A new generation, advanced aerodynamic indigenous rotor design will provide excellent performance in the most demanding operating environments.



The T625 design also benefits from extensive use of composites, advanced airframe aerodynamics, next generation wide screen digital cockpit design and state-of-the-art avionics for maximum situational awareness.



As of October 2017, the first prototype design has been completed and the manufacturing process has been started. T625 is expected to perform its first flight on September 2018 and to be in service early 2020s.



Turkish Fighter (TF)

Turkish Fighter will be a 5th generation multi-role aircraft. It will be designed mainly for air-to-air role with a consideration to air-to-ground role as well. Upon engineering analysis, preliminary calculations, based on received information of suppliers of candidate engines, TF aircraft is decided to be a twin-engine configuration.





Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. is a global centre of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing, integration and life cycle support for integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing air platforms to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and space systems.



