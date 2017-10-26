U.S. Air Force to Preserve KC-10 Avionics Upgrade Investment Through Sustainment Contract with Rockwell Collins

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Oct 26, 2017)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --– Rockwell Collins will be an important part of the future of KC-10 avionics with a recent award from the U.S. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright Patterson Air Force base. The contract provides maintenance and sustainment of KC-10 avionics systems and engineering services over the next nine years.



Having recently completed the full Communications, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management Systems (CNS/ATM) upgrade for the 59 aircraft KC-10 fleet, Rockwell Collins will now also be providing ongoing engineering support for the KC-10 Flight2 integrated avionics system.



“This agreement establishes an efficient path for the Air Force to keep KC-10 avionics updated as defense requirements and operations continue to change,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “As a key provider for avionics support on the KC-10, we’ll be able to help reduce costs associated with keeping these aircraft operational and mission capable.”



As a leader in CNS/ATM upgrades for mobility aircraft, Rockwell Collins has completed over 800 avionics flight deck modifications to meet the mandate. This expertise spans the globe and includes over 190 upgrades on C-130 aircraft.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world.



