Argentine Army Attaché Issues Public Tender for Ground Surveillance Radar

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 26, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The Argentine Army Attaché in Washington, D.C. has issued a public tender for new ground surveillance radar systems. Few details regarding the requirements have been revealed publicly, yet.



The tender is part of a broader effort in Argentina to upgrade its surveillance capabilities. In June 2017, the Argentine Ministry of Defense upgraded an Elta EL/M-2106 radar. The upgrade incorporated a wireless communication system between the transceiver and the processor, allowing the system to record plots and to remember plots represented on the screen.



That capability will facilitate the identification of the target path, and enable the system to convert the data into ASTERIX format, which is the standard used by the Argentine Air Force for the transmission of radar information from all its sensors. With the first unit upgraded, Argentina will now upgrade its five remaining EL/M-2106s.



Argentina currently operates two types of ground surveillance radar systems: the PPS-15A(V)1 and the RASIT LMT-3190B. The PPS-15s are smaller, man-portable systems while the RASIT's are larger systems mounted on 6x6 wheeled vehicles. Argentina reportedly has about 167 PPS-15s in service and 17 RASIT's in service. It is not clear which of these systems the new radars will replace.



-ends-

