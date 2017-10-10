New Dutch Coalition Agreement on Defence

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Oct 26, 2017)

PARIS --- The political parties forming the incoming government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rudd have published the framework of their coalition policy.The section on defense reads as follows:With global instability rapidly increasing and the nature and scope of threats and crises constantly changing, the Netherlands needs modern and well-equipped armed forces. Domestic and international security problems are becoming ever more intertwined, and the turbulent countries in the arc of instability on Europe’s periphery are increasingly the cause.We need versatile armed forces that are capable of fulfilling their constitutional tasks, and this requires investment. In a rapidly changing world order, the Netherlands must make a relevant contribution alongside its allies in order to deal with the international security threats we face. In our own region we will work more closely with our European allies. The government will substantially increase its investment in the Defence organisation by allocating additional resources that will eventually exceed €1.5 billion per year. Basic readiness levels will be restored, operational readiness will be increased and funding for the necessary investment in replacing and upgrading materiel will be made fit for the future. The government will propose ways to increase the predictability and shock-resistance of the Defence materiel budget, such as a specific price index or a structural solution for fluctuations in currency values. The government will draw up a security strategy for dealing with domestic and foreign threats, including terrorism, to replace the current International Security Strategy. It will also periodically update the Defence White Paper, taking into account the planning processes of NATO and the EU, as well as the strategic choices of key allies. The Defence White Paper will form the basis of long-term decision-making on the acquisition and necessity of major weapon systems.To increase the armed forces’ flexibility and operational readiness, the concept of adaptive armed forces will be fleshed out in detail during this government’s term of office. International military missions will be underpinned by an integrated foreign policy and security strategy. Decision-making processes must take into account the need to be able to sustain military missions of sufficient scope for longer periods. The investment in the armed forces is intended in part for this purpose. The government will focus on furthering bilateral and European cooperation on the joint procurement of materiel, on setting up training and education courses together with partners, and on pooling existing materiel. The government will continue its policy of developing agreements with like-minded countries on specific bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with the aim of strengthening each other’s capabilities and increasing the deployability of our combined armed forces through extensive interoperability. In Europe, the Netherlands will continue to press for a level playing field to create scope for European production and sales, as well as our innovative industry. In defence-related public procurement procedures, the Netherlands will expressly reserve the right to interpret the relevant article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (article 346) generously from the point of view of national economic and security interests. A National Debt of Honour Fund of €20 million will be created within the defence budget, for military personnel who have suffered lasting physical injury, trauma or other disorders during missions abroad. The Netherlands must have armed forces that are equal to the challenges of dealing with technologically advanced adversaries. The government will therefore invest in a significant expansion of cyber capabilities and technology for all elements of the Defence organisation, and it will enhance its role in the digital protection of the Netherlands, based on its constitutional responsibility.-ends-