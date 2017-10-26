Pentagon Spokesperson Urges Congress to End Continuing Resolution Funding

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 26, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Congress must pass a defense spending bill and not another continuing resolution to fund the Defense Department, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said today at a Pentagon news briefing.



White, speaking to reporters with Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff, said the department has been operating under a continuing resolution for more than 1,070 days.



Continuing Resolutions Negatively Impact Readiness



“That’s nearly three years,” White said. “[Defense Secretary Jim Mattis] has said that continuing resolutions negatively impact the readiness of our forces and equipment.”



A continuing resolution is a temporary funding measure that Congress can use to fund the federal government for a limited amount of time.



The longer the continuing resolution replaces a budget, the more damaging it is to DoD, White said.



“We hope the Congress can pass an FY18 budget before Dec. 8, when the continuing resolution ends,” she added.



-ends-

