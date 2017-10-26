Contract on Procurement of NASAMS Medium Range Air Defence Systems Signed

(Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 26, 2017)

On October 26 a contract on procuring NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air System) medium range air defence systems for the use in the Lithuanian armed Forces was signed at the Ministry of National Defence.For the sum of EUR 110 million equipment for two air defence batteries and logistical maintenance package, as well as training for operators and maintenance personnel of the system from Norwegian NASAMS manufacturer Kongsberg.Upon the completion of the project, Lithuania will have acquired a complete and integrated medium range air defence capability.The contract was signed by Commander of the Lithuanian Air Force Colonel Dainius Guzas and Vice President Executive of Kongsberg Kjetil Reiten Myhra.“Protected airspace is one of the main conditions necessary for deployment of allies into the region in case of necessity,” Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis. “NASAMS is a capability we needed and did not have till present. This procurement fills one of the biggest gaps in national defence – airspace protection.”The system is new and unused except for the launchers which are bought after being used by the Norwegian Armed Forces and will be restored to manufacturer parameters.By 2021 all the parts of the systems are expected to be brought to Lithuania, all personnel to be trained and all the components integrated to make up a solid system capable of carrying out air defence tasks: monitor and control airspace, alert ground units upon air threat, and destroy targets, if necessary.“The contract has strengthened the Lithuanian-Norwegian cooperation which is particularly important for the security of all countries in the Baltic Sea region in the present geopolitical environment. I would like to thank the Ministry of Defence of Norway for not only selling surplus NASAMS equipment operated by the Norwegian Armed Forces but also for being particularly helpful in the course of implementation of this project – representing our interest in the negotiations with the manufacturer, providing expert support to our work group,” Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis said.The MoD Work Group analysed air defence systems available on the market to implement the NASAMS procurement project. Potential procurements were assessed according such criteria as efficiency, compatibility with systems of NATO allies, maintenance and repair cost, times of delivery, etc. NASAMS was selected as the closest choice to the requirement and criteria formulated.-ends-