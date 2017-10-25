Boeing Ups Forecasts, Takes Further Air Tanker Charge (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Oct 25, 2017)

Boeing Co. racked up a further $329 million charge for its troubled KC-46 aerial refueling tanker program in quarterly results on Wednesday, paring gains in profit margins compared with a year ago and prodding its shares lower.The world's biggest maker of jetliners raised its full-year earnings and cash flow forecasts as it beat third-quarter earnings estimates and reported higher margins in its main commercial airlines segment and overall business.But the new charge on the air tanker, which some analysts had speculated could return to haunt Boeing despite assurances to the contrary in April, meant the program has now lopped a total of about $1.9 billion off the company's net income after tax.Boeing shares, up almost 70 percent this year, fell 1.2 percent to $262.87 in morning trade in New York. (end of excerpt)-ends-