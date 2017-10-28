Army Delivers Final Component of Plan Beersheba

(Source: Royal Australian Army; issued Oct 28, 2017)

A procession of more than 65 armoured military vehicles and three new M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks rolled into the 7th Brigade at Enoggera Barracks, signifying Army’s delivery of Plan BEERSHEBA to deliver a more capable and effective Army.



Chief of Army Lieutenant General Angus Campbell, AO, DSC said Plan BEERSHEBA consisted of four components; structure, workforce, amphibious capability and training cycle.



“Army now has three commonly structured brigades in Darwin/Adelaide (1 Brigade), Townsville (3 Brigade) and Brisbane (7 Brigade) to enhance our capability to sustain our forces deployed on operations,” Lieutenant General Campbell said.



“These three brigades are supported by the six brigades of Army’s 2nd Division (reserves), 16th Brigade (Aviation), 17th Combat Service Support Brigade (Logistics), 6th Combat Support Brigade (Intelligence and Surveillance) and Special Forces.



“We have changed the way Army generates forces through the integration of regular and reserve personnel into one total workforce of approximately 45,000 people. This change will be enduring.”



The Australian Army has developed a specialist amphibious infantry battalion, 2nd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, to provide pre-landing force support to ground combat units embarked on HMA Ships Adelaide, Canberra and Choules to further contribute to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) amphibious capability.



Lieutenant General Campbell said enhanced training and management of Army personnel through the introduction of a three-year cycle will ensure our soldiers are better prepared for operations and that the Army is sustainable into the future.



“The changes delivered through this plan have established foundations to ensure that as the Army moves forward we will continue to be a modern, connected and technologically advanced force,” Lieutenant General Campbell said.



“We are committed to continually improving how we recruit, train and employ our people, to provide the most effective contribution to the ADF mission to defend Australia and its national interests.”



Through investment from the 2016 Defence White Paper all the brigades will continue to evolve into a more networked, protected and empowered force ready to meet future requirements.



-ends-

