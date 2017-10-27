Airborne Electronic Warfare Retrofits

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 27, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Electronic warfare is growing as a major player in the international defense industry. As warfighting capabilities become ever more reliant on electronics, they also become more vulnerable to cyber and electronic attacks.



Electronic warfare will only exacerbate the historic military trend of countering adversarial technology advancement to gain battlefield advantage. Any defensive or offensive electronic warfare capability that is highly effective today, may become obsolete tomorrow.



There are currently more than 23 different major electronic warfare programs across 14 different platforms covered in Forecast International R&M book. Platforms with current programs include the F-15, AW159, C-295, Mi-8/17, C-130, F/A-18, U-2, P-3, F-35, Learjet, F-16, AH-1, Su-30, and V-22.



This is a trend that will only expand to new platforms in the coming years. Any operational airborne platform will need at the very least, defensive electronic warfare capabilities, to defend against even minimal offensive electronic warfare threats. This includes fixed wing and rotary transport aircraft.



Defensive electronic warfare retrofits may also start among civil platforms, as offensive electronic warfare capabilities become cheaper, more readily available, and easier to deploy via any number of possible sites. This could include the ground, personal airplanes, UAVs, or even on board an airplane.



Between the number of platforms in need of electronic warfare capabilities and the need to constantly upgrade those technologies, electronic warfare will continue to grow as one of the fastest growing and most lucrative markets in the international defense industry.



